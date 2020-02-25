Lumma Design has rendered a new kit for the recently released Aston Martin DBX. Named the Lumma CLR AM, it is the first statement of intent for Aston Martin’s first SUV. Will it inspire others?

The package is remarkably subtle. It consists of PU Rim components, together with aspects in carbon fibre. The kit includes wheel arch extensions at both the front and rear, a set of side skirts, a front spoiler with a splitter, a grille frame, a rear bumper, a rear diffuser, a spoiler lip attachment and a roof spoiler. The kit is finished by a set of air intakes for the bonnet.

Widebody Aston Martin DBX 1 of 7

The Aston Martin DBX kit will take some time to put together. Lumma will limit the conversion kits to just 20. A set of centre locking forged alloy wheels and an exhaust finisher are also on offer.

Lumma has also announced a carbon fibre assault on the interior of the Aston Martin DBX. It includes a new ergonomically optimised steering wheel with carbon inserts and carbon pedal pads, carbon fibre inlays are also on offer.

Lumma will develop more changes for the DBX as time goes on, together with a set of performance updates. At the moment, Aston Martin has announced the DBX with a 4.0 litre V8, Mercedes-AMG engine. From the dealership, it produces 550 hp and 700 Nm of torque.