Following hot on the heels of its SUV, GLE counterpart, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe has been confirmed for a Geneva Motor Show 2020 release. The full-size GLE 63 was released last year, shortly after the revamped GLE Coupe.

The hot SUV is mechanically identical to the full-size SUV of the same name. It uses Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0 litre V8 together with an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator, together they form a mild hybrid. Two versions are on offer, a standard 571 hp version and a 612 hp ‘S’ version.

The EQ Boost system includes a starter motor and an alternator in a single, electric motor. It provides an additional 22 hp of output plus 250 Nm of torque which can be used to boost, recuperate, load point shift and restart the engine.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe 1 of 11

As a further compromise towards efficiency, Mercedes-AMG offers a cylinder deactivation system. Cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which reduces fuel consumption. In “Comfort”, the system is available from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. The ‘S’ model gets active engine mounts and so it should prove both comfortable and sporty!

The active roll stabilisation system is linked to the 48-volt system too. Two independently operating, electromechanical actuators at the front and rear axles calculate the load to improve ride comfort. The usual Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail and Sand programs are available. The RACE program is also on offer with the ‘S’.

The drivetrain is linked to Mercedes-AMG’s latest Speedshift TCT 9G gearbox. The suspension features air suspension and adaptive damping adjustment. “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+” allow for different characteristics in different circumstances. There is an electronic rear-axle locking differential too.

The design changes are familiar from the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe updates announced last year. The GLE 63 gets an AMG-specific radiator grille in high-gloss chrome together with a new front and rear apron.

Inside, the nappa leather AMG seats look comfortable. In the ‘S’, grey seatbelts are exclusive together with contrasting topstitching to the seats in silver grey. The latest MBUX infotainment system is found within the dashboard. The ‘Supersport’ mode provides the AMG with a central rev counter and details specific to the AMG model.