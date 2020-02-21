It’s hard to believe that it has been almost 4 years since the Bugatti Chiron debuted. Earlier this week, Bugatti revealed its 250th Chiron, the Bugatti Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive”.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive” marks a staggering milestone for Bugatti. 250 cars have left the Bugatti factory with a further 150 already paid for, this means that fewer than 100 units are still available for sale.

The Edition Noire Sportive features a satin black carbon fibre body which extends into the interior, coupled with black leather. Chrome work has been blacked out and a Noire signature applied to the door jambs and under the rear spoiler.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive” is one of 20 Chiron Noire’s planned for production as a limited edition run. Each costs an additional 100,000 euros on top of the normal Chiron Sport.

Otherwise, this Chiron shares its looks with the Bugatti Chiron Sport. This means that it gets the Chiron Sport’s new wheel design and four-pipe exhaust deflector as well as its carbon fibre windscreen wipers.

Under the rear bonnet sits an 8.0-litre W16 powerplant producing 1,500 hp with 1,600 Nm of torque. The Sport is 18 kg lighter than the standard Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport “Edition Noire Sportive” will be on display at the Bugatti stand at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 which starts the week after next.