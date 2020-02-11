The latest Porsche Macan generation has been completed in typical Porsche style, with the introduction of the GTS model. As per, the GTS sits above the S and below the Turbo in what is often the sweet spot of the range. Is this Macan GTS still the model to have? To find out, I headed to Sintra, Portugal to put the 2020 Macan GTS through its paces.

To date I have driven the Macan, Macan S and Macan Turbo of this generation, each have left me impressed. The GTS features a 2.9-litre V6 engine with turbochargers mounted inside the V that is the same unit that is utilised in the S and Turbo. It puts down 380 hp and 520 Nm, mild increases over the outgoing model. The changes are enough to propel the GTS to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, three tenths faster than before. It has a top speed of 261 km/h.

2020 Macan GTS 1 of 18

The engine comes alive in the upper echelons of the rev range and pulls hard. 380 hp may not sound like much, particularly given the near two-tonne weight figure, but it is more sprightly than you would expect. Carbon ceramic brakes fitted to my test car means the car stops just as surprisingly too with minimal fade and solid feel.

Other changes to the GTS model include a reworked PDK dual-clutch transmission and an optional Sport Chrono package. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system has been specially tuned with the suspension sitting 15 mm lower than standard. The Macan GTS gets optional adaptive air suspension too, this drops ride height by another 10 mm. The PDK changes feel positive, never did I think that the shifts needed to be snappier in other Macans I had driven, but the enhancements are impressive with the changes being seamless but unbelievably quick, particularly in Sport and Sport+ modes. The ride on the steel springs of the GTS I am piloting is great. There is still a suppleness that makes the car comfortable over the worst of surfaces, but still hold up well when pushing on with little roll with the dampers stiffened up. When pushing on, there is even a touch of steering feedback that competitors could never match.

Macan GTS 2020 Rolling 1 of 4

Visually, differentiations between other models come courtesy of the Sport Design package is standard with the Macan GTS with a new front trim, rear trim and side skirts. Black painted elements – a feature of all GTS models – are plentiful. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bar are darkened.

Inside, Alcantara is available on the seat centre panels, the centre console armrests and door panels. Yet to be treated to the latest Panamera style updates, there are still rows of buttons running along the transmission tunnel. I, personally, love this as I do the fully analogue instrument cluster. These will surely disappear in the next gen Macan. A multifunction sports steering wheel is fitted as standard. The GTS gets a unique seat set with eight-way adjustment that provide phenomenal comfort and support. In Germany, prices start at 77,880 euros including VAT.