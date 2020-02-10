Saalbach-Hinterglemm is one of our favorite ski resorts in the Alps. Continuous expansion and modernization of the ski resort has resulted in 270 kilometers of connected slopes and more than 70 lifts. We spend a weekend in Saalbach-Hinterglemm to find the best places to ski, eat, party and sleep and check out the annual White Pearl Mountain Days.

Saalbach-Hinterglemm lies in the Glemmtal valley about 85 kilometers from Salzburg Airport. The ski resort is not the highest in the Alps with only a few peaks above the 2,000m mark including the Schattberg at 2,097m. However the valley is known to have a good snow guarantee. The core ski area spreads along the both sides of the valley which allowed the resort to create a few really cool ski routes and circuits. The longest includes a tour to Leogang and Fieberbrunn which both have been added to the Saalbach ski area in recent years. The latest extension is a connection with the Schmittenhöhe ski resort in nearby Zell am See adding another 77 kilometers of slopes.

Our favorite slope is without a doubt the run from Schattberg West to Vorderglemm. This run follows slope 7, 4 and 2a all the way down from 2,096 meters to 853 meters.

Where to Stay

Saalbach-Hinterglemm and Leogang / Fieberbrunn are home to a large number of hotels and places to stay. We checked out a few properties and here you can find our favorites:

Hotel Wiesergut

This chic and modern design hotel in Hinterglemm is located directly next to the World Cup slope. It features modern rooms, a restaurant using ingredients from the hotel’s own farm and a spa with indoor- and outdoor pools. If you are looking for luxury and design this is the place to be.

Hotel Oberschwarzach

Next to the slopes in Hinterglemm you find the family-friendly hotel Oberschwarzach. The hotel features cozy alpine-style rooms, a restaurant and wellness center with pool. The ski school and ‘Der Schwarzacher’ apres-ski is right next to the hotel. Another nice feature is the night-ski piste in front of the hotel which is included in the regular ski pass and open from Monday until Saturday until 21:30.

Hotel Glemmtalerhof

For some reason we keep coming back to the Glemmtalerhof. This hotel in the center of Hinterglemm (a few minutes walk from the main ski lifts) provides great value for money with modern alpine rooms, a large restaurant, cozy bar and in-house apres-ski bar. It also has a wellness area with an indoor pool and several saunas and a steam room.

Puradies Hotel & Chalets

The 4-star superior hotel Puradies in Leogang is a new and modern hotel which offers stylish rooms and a range of private chalets with hotel service. The ski-in, ski-out property is located only a few minutes from the Asitzbahn gondola and the village of Leogang. The wellness area has several saunas, in Summer guests can swim in the swimming pond. In winter the lack of indoor-pool is compensated by the great food and alpine panorama.

The best (apres-ski) huts in Saalbach-Hinterglemm

There are many places to stop for a drink or a bite to eat in the Saalbach-Hinterglemm ski resort. To make your choice a bit easier here are our favorites:

Walleggalm

The Walleggalm is also known as the Megaalm and home to several legendary apres-ski parties during the ski season. This year apres-ski DJs and artists showing up at the Walleggalm include Mickie Krause, Mental Theo and Micaela Schäfer.

Sonnalm

It is all in the name at the Sonnalm. Their sunny terrace invites for a lunch or a drink in the sunshine. It is also the perfect place to stop on a tour from Hinterglemm to Vorderglemm and back.

Wieseralm

This authentic but chic mountain restaurant belongs to the Wiesergut hotel. It is located next ot the Reitkogel gondola mountain station so also accessible for people that don’t ski. Delicious food is paired with a quality selection of wines. A great place for a long lunch.

Xandl-Stadl

The Xandl-Stadl describes itself as a gourmet-restaurant and winebar. Located close to the World Cup slope in Hinterglemm it is a great place for lunch or a drink after a long day at the slopes. The cozy wooden interior and friendly service always made us come back.

White Pearl Mountain Days 2020

Once a year Saalbach-Hinterglemm + Leogang Fieberbrunn become the location for a two week mountain festival called the White Pearl Mountain Days. During the festival locations throughout the ski resort are home to parties, culinary events and shows. This year the White Pearl Mountain Days take place from 20th of March until 5th of April. Visitors can book several packages that include VIP treatments, Mercedes-Benz shuttle services and a concierge.

Beyond the daily live performances and parties there is also an emphasis on a healthy lifestyle with several fitness programs; how about Pearl yoga or ‘jumping & zumba’?

1 of 7

We attended the White Pearl Mountain Days last year and had the best time of the entire ski season. Towards the end of the season the slopes are getting quieter so it is perfect for skiing and the summertime makes that you can apres-ski in the sun until 6pm. The several events are spread across the entire resort so there is always a lounge with live music or apres-ski party with international DJ nearby.

Overall Saalbach-Hinterglemm is among the absolute top of our ski resorts in the Alps. Few resorts manage to please so many different audiences; families with kids, singles, couples and the party crowd all feel at home here. It is not the highest resort in the Alps but even late season the snow is still pretty good – and if it gets to slushy just rent a pair of wide free ride skis and you will see you can still have a tonnes of fun.