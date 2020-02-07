Chicago – After showing off and giving rides in their 2021 Mustang Mach-E concept, Ford placed a white one on the Chicago Auto Show floor. Bathed in heavy blue light, the white model showed off the lines of the new concept.

That the Mustang Mach-E is a new addition sharing the Mustang name speaks volumes about Ford’s expectations for it’s performance. After a quick acceleration run on a polished concrete floor, we can see why they’re excited about it.

The Mach-E will come with a standard-sized battery or and extended-range battery, promising 210-230 to 270-300 miles of range respectively, depending on whether one opts for the RWD or the AWD version.

Higher performance versions are planned in the near future, offering faster acceleration times and higher top speeds.

