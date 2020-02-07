The Cadillac of SUV’s has been updated! The Escalade is one of Cadillac’s most successful models these days. The 5th generation model has been revealed this week. The look remains largely the same. What changes is the wide array of technology Cadillac has crammed into that interior!

There are a number of options when it comes to spec. Cadillac’s Sport trim for the first time, featuring a black mesh grille and black trim across the exterior. Luxury and Premium Luxury models feature a bright Galvano finish, while Platinum models top the range, with unique interior and exterior details.

There are few concessions when it comes to power. The Escalade gets a 6.2-litre V8 engine as standard with a power rating of 420 hp and 623 Nm of torque. A less powerful version, featuring a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, is available with 277 hp and 623 Nm of torque. Both engines are matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control. Cadillac’s acclaimed Super Cruise driver assistance technology is also available.

At the chassis side of things, the Escalade finally gets an independent rear suspension. Coupled with Cadillac’s signature Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, the Escalade should glide over pot holes. The inclusion of an electronic limited-slip differential should improve handling too.

Inside, the Escalade offers an industry-first, curved OLED screen. At 38 inches, it is one of the biggest on the market. Three screens make up the total size including a 7.2-inch-diagonal touch control panel driver information centre to the driver’s left, a 14.2-inch-diagonal cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 16.9-inch-diagonal Infotainment screen to the driver’s right.

The screens incorporate a number of other important technologies. There is an all-new, Augmented Reality-enabled navigation, which uses live street views with directional overlays. Surround Vision, a standard feature that employs four exterior cameras to provide a 2-megapixel bird’s-eye view of the scene around the vehicle. A Trailering Integration Package, which offers up to nine camera views (including rear camera guidelines) to support easier hitching. Rear Camera Mirror, which streams a rear-facing camera view onto the conventional inside mirror screen. Night Vision, which uses infrared technology to enhance forward visibility. Finally, the rear-seat entertainment features a pair of 12.6-inch-diagonal independent touch displays.

Improvements have also been made to interior space. The Escalade gets 40 percent more third-row legroom and a 68 percent increase in maximum cargo space behind the third row, up to 722 litres in the standard-length model.