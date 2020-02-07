Chicago – After an online reveal last fall, Jaguar chose the 2020 Chicago Auto Show to do a live reveal of their new F-Type convertible. Fully aware of how attractive the old F-Type was, Jaguar’s design team decided to play it safe and not screw up a good thing by making subtle changes that enhance the look. The result is a car that is still classically F-Type yet looks faster and more muscular. It was a good choice.

Available with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (296hp), a V6 (380hp), and a V8 (595hp), there’s a model for every price range and driver. Adaptive suspension, drive modes, and optional AWD create a car with a broad range of appeal for enthusiasts. Once again available in either coupe or convertible form, prices start at $60,000 USD.

2020 Jaguar F-Type Convertible 1 of 8