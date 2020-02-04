The GP Ice Race made a comeback to Zell am See in 2019 after 45 years, and 2020 was no different after returning to the same venue. This is an event that gathers the best from every segment of motorsport including but not limited to…pulling skiers on ice with cars! For most, this is an opportunity to see legendary rally cars race performing on ice – the likes of Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, Abarth Punto S2000, Ford Fiesta and modern R5 cars like the immensely successful Skoda Fabia R5.

There is everything from 2WD cars to 4WD cars, buggies, touring cars and even race taxis. Skoda for example had their own Ice Race of Champions mini series while touring cars competed in two categories, the 2WD and 4WD. While the latter are more popular in Britain, when it comes to ice racing, rally cars from the last two decades tend to be the epicenter of the whole show.

GP Ice Race 2020 1 of 19

Skoda won the GP Ice Race event this year with the Fabia R5, which has won countless and almost endless races in the FIA ERC. Mitsubishi’s presence was notably strong, not surprising given their stronghold in the history of WRC. Representation came from the Evo IV, VI, VII, IX and the X models. Altogether they had 6 cars in the top ten at the GP Ice Race 2020.

Below are the top ten results from the GP Ice Race 2020

1. Wagner Simonicon – Škoda Fabia R5 evo [SP 08-92]

2. Zeller Martinicon – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX R4

3. Schmollngruber Wolfgangicon – Ford Fiesta Proto

4. Untersalmberger Erwinicon – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV

5. Kornherr Christianicon – Mitsubishi

6. Kogler Manfredicon – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII

7. Stock Jürgenicon – Audi TT RS

8. Nothdurfter Manfredicon – Subaru Impreza

9. Huber Franzicon – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX

10. Hauser Helmuticon – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

Photos by Yaron Esposito