Earlier this week, Bentley teased a photo of a modified Continental GT. The car sat on ice with multiple design additions and jacked suspension. Bentley has now released full details of its one-off Continental GT which has been prepared to compete at the famous GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria.

The special Bentley Continental GT will be piloted by Bentley’s first female racing driver, Catie Munnings. Bentley have a history on ice. The Continental GT set Ice Speed Records in 2007 and 2011. The Ice Race Continental GT hopes to emulate that success.

Bentley Continental GT 1 of 9

The livery reflects that of the Continental GT that broke the production car record at Pikes Peak in 2019. Underneath, the two cars are identical. They both share the 6.0 litre W12 engine with 635 hp and 900 Nm of torque. Both are capable of a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds) and a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

Bentley have kept things pretty standard with a few choice upgrades. The Continental GT gets a rear roll cage, on-board fire suppression system, racing seats and harnesses. The Ice Race Continental GT also gets an increase to the nominal ride height to give greater ground clearance, arch extensions to accommodate a 15 mm increase in track width, studded Pirelli Scorpion Ice Zero2 tyres, a brace of Lazer high performance lights and a custom exhaust system from Akrapovic.