The facelifted Lamborghini Huracán range is now complete with the announcement of the EVO Rear-Wheel Drive. The new model, intended to be purist’s take on the V10-powered supercar, will be available worldwide in Spring.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive delivers slightly less power from its 5.2-litre V10 powerplant than its all-wheel-drive brother. Rated at 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, the Rear-Wheel Drive is still a potent machine.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive sends the power through a 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission. The combination allows for a 3.3 second, 100 km/h sprint, a 9.3 second, 200 km/h sprint and a top speed of 325 km/h.

Without the heavyweight all-wheel-drive system, Lamborghini has been able to shed 33 kg of weight. Total dry weight is now 1,389 kg. Over the previous generation of Huracán Rear-Wheel Drive, there is no weight loss.

Where things really count though, is in the dynamics department. Lamborghini has worked on the traction control system with special tuning. The Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) delivers in a number of different modes.

The driving modes are selected through the steering wheel’s ANIMA button. They range through Strada which is Lamborghini’s traditionally neutral setup, Sport which adds some flair to the drive, and Corsa which throws caution to the wind in favour of maximize performance.

In Corsa mode, Lamborghini’s changes improve the Huracán’s smoothness of intervention by 30% compared to the previous model, corner-exit traction by 20% and enhanced oversteer by 30%.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive gets new design touches too, similar to its all-wheel-drive counterpart. It includes a new front splitter and vertical fins inside larger front air intakes. The rear bumper gets a new diffuser unique to the Huracán EVO RWD.

Subtle updates inside include a new 8.4” touchscreen in the centre console. Lamborghini has a new colour, Giallo Belenus together with a dedicated leather and Alcantara colour for the interior trim.

Pricing starts from 159,443 euros without tax in Europe.