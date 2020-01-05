The Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 is one of the first events on any petrolhead’s calender, particularly so if you are interested in the Japanese tuning scene. Liberty Walk has announced one of its contributions in the form of the Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR.

Based upon the Nissan GT-R, featuring a carbon fibre body kit, the headline is not so much the changes which have been made to the Japanese supercar, but rather the price tag Liberty Walk has applied.

The cost for the conversion is a staggering $73,570. For reference, a brand new, 2020 Nissan GT-R will set you back only slightly more at $113,540. The cost includes the parts only, meaning customers will also be required to find the cost of a body shop to install the parts.

Liberty Walk Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR 1 of 10

Of course, there are options to reduce that cost. The kit, constructed from Fibre Reinforced Plastic costs just $33,480, and you have the ability to mix and match carbon fibre parts or to buy components individually. Carbon fibre front and rear bumpers are priced at $7,020 individually for example.

The look of the kit doesn’t deviate much from the standard Liberty Walk look though. It is flashier than when we saw in the original bolt-on components. The panels now sit flush with the body, although the exposed carbon fibre hood, pumped-up wheel arches and massive rear wing are no different.

So what do you get for the complete kit? The full kit consists of a front bumper, front canard and diffuser set, rear bumper, rear diffuser, rear wing, wide fender kit, bonnet hood and trunk hood. If you are after an extreme conversion for your Nissan GT-R, you would be hard-pressed to do better than the Liberty Walk Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR.

In terms of what Liberty Walk have planned for the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020, there are rumours of a new kit for the Ferrari 488 GTB and the original Honda NSX.