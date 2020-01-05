The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has quickly become one of the biggest automotive shows in the calendar. The cross-pollination of technology and automotive has made CES more relevant than ever before. The big manufacturers now prefer it to the traditional season-opener in Detroit!

CES 2020 is expected to grow on the success of last year’s event. Most manufacturers will have a presence at of some description in Las Vegas. We have conducted some research so that you know what to expect next week when it kicks off.

Audi

Audi has a stand. We are unsure what they plan to present though. Ivo Muth, Head of Development UX/UI is due to give a keynote speech at the event on Tuesday. His presence suggests that any announcements will be focused on interior concepts.

BMW

BMW will tease an interior concept which is expected to debut on its upcoming i3 EV. The BMW i3 Urban Suite is a complete redesign of everything in the existing i3 with only the driver’s seat and dashboard remaining unchanged. The teaser image for the design includes a large, comfortable passenger seat with footrest, a screen that flips down from the headliner and a personal Sound Zone.

If you happen to be in Las Vegas then you will no doubt spot the standard BMW i3 models that BMW has placed on the streets which feature the Urban Suite design. BMW says that you will be able to use a special app to order one of the BMW i3 Urban Suites to whisk you to your destination.

Byton

Chinese startup Byton has had a presence at the Las Vegas show for a number of years. They seem to be drip-feeding us the Byton M-Byte. It is set to feature once again on the Byton stand, this time slightly closer to production than the last time!

Fisker

CES will see the debut of Fisker’s all-electric Ocean crossover. It is set to hit the market in 2022 with the company claiming to have developed its own battery technology. It will be powered by an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and carry an expected range of up to 300 miles.

The Fisker Ocean is projected to cost less than $40,000 and should be shown as a pre-production prototype.

Ford

Ford will show its Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover for the first time. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is powered by a completely new drivetrain. It is available in two versions, the standard-range with a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, and the extended-range with a 98.8 kWh battery. It should achieve a respectable range of at least 300 miles in rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz will reveal a concept vehicle it described as “envisioning a completely new form of interaction between humans, technology and nature.” Alongside the new concept car, Mercedes-Benz will show the all-electric EQC 400 4MATIC and the Vision EQS.