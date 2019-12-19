A refreshed Porsche Macan GTS launched earlier this week. The GTS has become a staple model within the Porsche range. In the 911, Cayman and Boxster ranges it links the standard Carrera models to the hardcore RS range. For the Cayenne, Macan and Panamera, it sits between the standard models and the Turbo versions. It blends performance and comfort.

The latest version of the Porsche Macan GTS uses a 2.9-litre V6 engine with turbochargers mounted inside the V. It puts down 380 hp and 520 Nm, mild increases over the outgoing model. The changes are enough to propel the GTS to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, three tenths faster than before. It has a top speed of 261 km/h.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS 1 of 7

The GTS gets a reworked PDK dual-clutch transmission and an optional Sport Chrono package. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system has been specially tuned with the suspension sitting 15 mm lower than standard. The Macan GTS gets optional adaptive air suspension too, this drops ride height by another 10 mm.

The GTS rides on 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and generously sized cast iron brakes (360 x 36 millimetres at the front, 330 x 22 millimetres at the rear). Two further brake options are available including the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

The Sport Design package is standard with the Macan GTS with a new front trim, rear trim and side skirts. Black painted elements – a feature of all GTS models – are plentiful. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bar are darkened.

Inside, Alcantara is available on the seat centre panels, the centre console armrests and door panels. A multifunction sports steering wheel is fitted as standard. The GTS gets a unique seat set with eight-way adjustment. In Germany, prices start at 77,880 euros including VAT.