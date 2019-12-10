A new McLaren has been announced. Derived from the McLaren 570S GT4, the McLaren 620R offers race car dynamics for the road. Just 350 will be made, making it one of the most exclusive McLaren’s of modern times.

The McLaren 570S GT4 has been available to customer rave teams since 2017. In a relatively short period of time, it has achieved more race wins and podiums than any other McLaren to date. The special edition Sport Series model celebrates this success in style.

Power and Chassis

At the heart of the changes is a 3.8 litre V8 engine. Relatively simple changes to the engine ECU and turbocharger management yield an additional 20 hp over the 600 LT. power is boosted to a total of 620 hp and 620 Nm of torque. This has an affect on performance with the 620 R now capable of 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.1 seconds. For the first time, the 620R hits 322 km/h.

The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a 7-speed Seamless Shift Gearbox (SSG). Engine mounts have been stiffened. At the suspension side, McLaren fit the GT4’s two-way manually adjustable coilover motorsport dampers. They are adjustable through 32 clicks and save 6 kg of weight.

The changes to the suspension continue with aluminium wishbones and uprights and stiffer anti-roll bars and springs. The rubber top mounts of the 600 LT are dropped in favour of solid stainless steel alternatives for improved feedback.

Aerodynamics

The rear wing is lifted straight from the 570S GT4. It is adjustable and sits 32 cm above the top of the car in clean air. Customers will receive cars in the least aggressive setting. The changes contribute to a total of 185kg of downforce across the aerodynamic bodywork at 250km/h. The front bumper, splitter and bonnet have been redesigned with new dive planes at the front.

The 620 R is apparently the first road car to be designed with the ability to change from standard road cars to slicks. McLaren state that the 620R is set up to allow owners to either fit a new set of slicks to the standard rims or to switch to a new set quickly, upon arrival at the track. Carbon ceramic brakes, centre locking wheels and low-exit stainless steel sports exhaust also help with the track day credentials.

Interior

Inside, McLaren fit carbon fibre racing seats, 6-point racing harnesses and road seat belts. The 620R does not have a floor carpet or a glovebox. Air-conditioning, IRIS Navigation and an audio system are also missing from the standard specification, although all can be selected at no additional cost. A lightweight Bowers & Wilkins upgraded audio system is also available, as a cost option.

McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system is standard and is displayed on a centre-mounted 7-inch touchscreen. If buyers specify the optional MSO Roof Scoop Upgrade Pack, the MTT system can be upgraded to include the three-camera system that is also available as a standalone option. There is a choice of three McLaren racing colours – McLaren Orange, Silica White and Onyx Black.

Competition

Within the £250,000 price bracket, there is little else by way of competition. The McLaren 620R is almost as quick as a 488 Pista, despite arriving with 90 hp less. It costs around the same too, however, reading through the spec list it should be clear that the 620R is intended to be harder, more of a racecar. The Pista also carries a dry weight of 1,385 kg as opposed to the 620R’s 1,282 kg dry weight figure.

A comparison with the Lamborghini Huracan Evo yeilds the same results. Despite a 20 hp advantage, the Huaracan carries a 1,422 kg bulk. With the advantage of an all-wheel drive system though, the Evo manages an identical 100 km/h sprint and a slightly higher top speed. It will almost certainly lose out in hot laps around your local circuit though.

The most likely buyer for this sort of car is a collector or someone taking a step up from a 570 S or 600 LT. It’s a hardcore racer for the road.

Availability

The cost will be £250,000 including taxes (UK); for buyers purchasing in Europe and the USA, the price includes a Pure McLaren Track Day, with expert driving tuition at a race circuit. Deliveries are set to begin in February 2020.

Gallery

