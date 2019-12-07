Focus at Bentley’s Motorsport division has been aimed at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for the past few years. The British manufacturer managed to secure two records in as many years, first with the Bentayga, and this year with the Continental GT. To celebrate its success, Bentley has revealed a special edition model, the Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak Edition.

The limited-edition Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak Edition will be replicated 15 times. The latest special edition model celebrates the outright production car record Bentley set earlier this year with the W12-powered Continental GT. It travelled the 19.99 km hill climb in just 10:18.488 minutes.

For the special edition model, Bentley has stuck closely to the livery of the original Continental GT challenger. This means a Radium by Mulliner paintwork and carbon fibre body kit as a minimum. While the Pikes Peak Edition adds nothing that you couldn’t already order on a standard Continental GT, it adds the colour and the ket to a package that collectors are likely to eat up.

Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak 1 of 9

Among the other changes Acid Green brake disc callipers, Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish and a Pikes Peak decal to the front bumper. In terms of standard specification, the 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels, finished in Gloss Black, have been added. An optional ‘100’ grille is available too.

Inside, Alcantara with contrasting Radium thread stitching is matched with Beluga secondary hide. The steering wheel features a honeycomb stitching design and a centre stripe in Radium. Carbon fibre fascias and door trim are complemented by a Piano Black centre console. The passenger-side fascia features a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track, with five different graphics being used across the 15-car run, along with the record-setting time of 10:18.488.

The celebratory model is available to order from December 2019 but pricing is likely to be on request.