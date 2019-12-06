A 20-strong special edition has been announced by Bugatti. The Bugatti Chiron Noire pays tribute to “La Voiture Noire”, a special Type 57 SC Atlantic created by Jean Bugatti. One of four, it is the only Atlantic which remains missing, a car which belonged to Jean Bugatti and was used in the company’s brochure, display, and as a test car.

The Chiron Noire will be available in two versions. The “Chiron Noire Sportive” will add sporting flair which the “Chiron Noire Élégance” will focus on elegance.

The Élégance model gets black exposed carbon fibre bodywork. The Bugatti “Macaron” emblem sits at the centre of the grille, made of solid silver and refined with black enamel. The callipers are also finished in black with Caractère wheels. The signature line is milled from solid metal with a matt polished aluminium finish. Both the rear-view mirror and engine cover are also finished in black carbon and polished aluminium.

Inside, the theme is dark black. Only the “Inner Signature Line” is finished in silk-matt aluminium to break the shadows. The inscription “Noire” appears on the door sills and on the outside of the centre console while a model designation badge is applied to the centre armrest.

The Chiron Noire Sportive gets a matt finish to its carbon bodywork. The exterior trim elements, the C-shaped Bugatti signature line, the wheels, front spoiler and radiator grille are all matt black. The exhaust tips are black and the engine cover too. Inside, everything is black including the inner C-line, switches, push-buttons and rotary knobs on the dashboard, steering wheel, centre console and door handles.

The 20 Chiron Noire’s will be available for the Chiron Sport at an extra charge of 100,000 euros.