With the 2019 Motorsport season now over, FIA WEC fans are now gearing up for the 2020 season which will see the debut of the Le Mans Hypercar category. Today, the FIA World Motor Sport Council has revealed the initial ground rules for the category which will sit above LMP2.

The good news for this new class is that the first year will have no restrictions in regards to testing (as was with LMP1). This is to give teams as much time as possible to prepare for the start of the season. Restrictions in testing will come into effect during the second year. Homologation on the other hand will be conducted under the name of the marque.

For a team entering 2 cars, a maximum of 40 team members will be allowed, and if a team has 2 hybrids, then the maximum number of team members allowed will be 43.

LMP2 teams will now have one single tire supplier and power will be reduced by 30kW starting next season to manage the running costs.

As for the title of the FIA World Endurance Champion, it will go to the winning Le Mans Hypercar drivers.