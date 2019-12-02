Jaguar’s F-Type has been available since 2013, with the design largely unchanged since. The two-seater sports car has been due an update in recent years, Jaguar has now delivered with an F-Type Coupe Facelift.

It is the first big release under Jaguar’s new Design Director, Julian Thomson. The update is rather conservative, however, why change a successful formula?

What’s New?

The big news is the retirement of the V6 models. Three versions of the F-Type Coupe are now on offer. Two are powered by Jaguar’s iconic 5.0-litre V8, the other powerplant is its controversial 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Both engines are matched to an eight-speed Quickshift transmission.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder models get 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It arrives exclusively with rear-wheel drive. It hits 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds with a 250 km/h top speed.

The ‘entry-level’ V8’s get 450 hp and the option of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. With 580 Nm of torque, 100 km/h arrives in 4.6 seconds regardless of drive setup. Top speed is 285 km/h.

The top of the range V8’s are equipped with 575 hp and 700 Nm of torque, with power going exclusively to all four wheels. The additional 25 hp propels the F-Type R to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 300 km/h.

It remains to be seen whether the crackles and pops remain, EU regulations might have stifled these with the introduction of particulate filters. All engines also feature a new Quiet Start function which keeps the bypass valves closed until they open under load.

The range is now split between four trim levels. The standard F-Type remains with R-Dynamic now the intermediate option. The F-Type R still sits at the top of the range. A First Edition will be available for a limited time. The First Edition gets an Exterior Design Package, black roof and 20-inch wheels.

The double-wishbone suspension gets a recalibrated variable damping system. Torque vectoring is available across the entire range. There are larger brakes with ceramics an option for the F-Type R.

In terms of design, the new Jaguar F-Type gets a set of slim LED headlights with a J daytime running light and sweeping direction indicators. At the rear, the chicane LED lights are inspired by the I-Pace SUV.

The front clamshell is also new. The air vents are positioned further forward and the fender vents now display the Jaguar Leaper. The rear bumper has also been reprofiled, although remains similar to the outgoing model.

The front bumper features enlarged air intakes and a bigger grille. The grille gets a new hexagonal design mesh. R-Dynamic models are distinguished by layered J aero-blades. R models get gloss black bezels.

At the back, the four-cylinder models get a central exhaust while the V8’s are distinguished with quad exhausts.

What the F-Type retains are its deployable door handles and air vents. Up to 16 paint colours are now available.

Interior

Inside, Windsor leather is combined with satin-finish Noble Chrome. Jaguar leapers are stitched into the headrest with ‘Jaguar Est. 1935’ motifs on the centre console. A brand new glovebox release button is another feature.

The infotainment system is also brand new. A digital dashboard displays a full-screen map mode through a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Software over the air updates can also be made to ensure that things are kept up to date.

Jaguar has added the option of a Meridian sound system.

Competition

The F-Type has always been a difficult car to compare to others. The closest competition seems to be the Mercedes-AMG GT, although the F-Type sits slightly lower in the market.

The Porsche 911 is also a close competitor, although its ranges offer far more options than the F-Type. The Porsche Cayman is also in the same price range.

On a personal level, I have always preferred the F-Type to all of the above. It isn’t quite as refined or as well finished, yet it has a personality of its own. Your choice is likely to come down to personal preference.

Gallery

