For the second weekend in a row, the car market is talking about the sale of a bespoke Pagani Zonda. This week, RM Sotheby’s took care of this week’s headlines, securing a $6.05 million hammer price for a Pagani Zonda Aether. Jumping from $4 million to $5 million, and eventually to $6 million, it took further offers before the gavel fell at $6.05 million.

The Pagani Zonda Aether had been given an estimate of $4.5 million – $5.5 million ahead of the auction. As a reference, it had the Pagani Zonda Riviera‘s sale at $5.5 million last weekend.

The Aether is fitted with the full ‘760’-specification 7.3-litre V-12 engine which delivers a full 749 bhp. The Aether’s biggest draw is the fact it is one of few Zonda Roadster’s, it also features a six-speed manual transmission. Other special features include the Zonda HP Barchetta/Huayra BC–style seats, deletion of interior door handles, replaced by leather pull straps, a large starter button in the centre console, LED rev counter, extra oil gauges, and a gear selection read-out.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed bag of results, RM secured the sale of a McLaren P1 GTR for $2.05 million, a little below its pre-auction estimate. At the other end of the spectrum, a McLaren Senna GTR, one of the first to leave the factory, hit the stoppers at $1.15 million, failing to reach its reserve and falling short of its $1.4 million sticker price.

The Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2002 car hit the second-highest price of the day. Hammering at $5.9 million, the proceeds of sale go to a charitable cause. It exceeded its lower estimate by $400,000.

The list of no-sales included a Maserati MC12 at $2.4 million, a Diablo GT at $640,000, a Diablo 6.0 at $475,000, a Ferrari F40 at $1.3 million and Lamborghini Concept S at $1.1 million.

A Koenigsegg Agera R fell dramatically short of its $2 million lower estimate, struggling to get to its $1.2 million hammer price. It sold with no reserve.


