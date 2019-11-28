Bentley’s centenary year has been a little quiet by the standards set by other automotive brands. We have seen a few special edition model, a refreshed Flying Spur and a concept car in the form of the EXP 100 GT. yet there has been nothing truest special for the enthusiast to lust after. That might soon change if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Bentley is apparently working on a Speedster model, inspired by the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept, which would compete with the McLaren Elva and Ferrari Monza SP2. The rumours arrive through British magazine Autocar.

Autocar suggests that Bentley is working on the “ultimate open-cockpit sports tourer”. It is expected to arrive in 2021 as a two-seat barchetta-styled tourer. This means, no roof and a very limited, Collectors’ Series, production run.

The rumours are suggesting that the Speedster model would use a conventional petrol power plant. The 6.0 litre W12 unit is the prime candidate and should produce in excess of 630 hp. With the removal of the roof, the Speedster should prove significantly quicker than the Bentley Continental GT.

The Speedster model would be produced through Mulliner, Bentley’s special projects division. It hasn’t produced a bespoke vehicle since it produced the Queen’s state vehicle in 2002. The cost is expected to be in excess of £1 million.