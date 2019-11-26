The McLaren Senna is already one of the most track-focused McLaren models. It’s difficult to believe that McLaren could make it any more focused. Yet that seems to be what its special projects department, MSO, is working on with the McLaren Senna LM.

Pictures of a McLaren Senna LM prototype emerged today on popular forum Pistonheads. A single photo shows a Papaya Orange model parked outside an industrial unit. It’s missing its front left fender, either the result of an accident or partway through development.

The Senna LM is parked next to another Senna, hidden under a delivery wrapping but clearly missing its rear wing. Hiding in the car wash bay is a McLaren F1 road car too.

Renderings of the McLaren Senna LM have hit the web over the past month. They appear to show a car which dispenses with the Senna’s glass door windows in favour of a flatter carbon fibre door panel.

The renders also show a GTR-look front end without the extreme canards. There is a set of fender vents, a larger roof snorkel and a re-designed side panel. The rear looks like a blend of Senna GTR and road car too with some subtle tweaks, including a new rear panel.

It remains unclear whether the McLaren Senna LM will be officially sanctioned, like the GTR, or whether it will be produced third-party, like the McLaren P1 LM by Lanzante. Hopefully, we will hear more very soon!