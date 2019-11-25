At an event in Monaco yesterday, Lamborghini announced its contribution to the Gran Turismo Sport world! Gamers will be able to get the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo in game, very soon!

The single seater concept was produced by Lamborghini Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese. While the design work is out of this world, the drivetrain is firmly based in reality, lifted from the recently-announced Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT 1 of 13

The Sian uses Lamborghini’s preferred engine, the V12, and couples it to a hybrid drivetrain. The V12 is said to produce 785 hp with the addition of titanium intake valves. The electric element is run from a 48 volt system and uses a “supercapacitor” to store power from an e-motor. The e-motor produces an additional 34 hp for an overall total of 819 hp.

In terms of design, everything runs to a point at the front, as with all Lamborghini’s. A large wing housing a significant Y-taillight dominates the rear. The main body is disconnected from the fenders, and the hexagon-inspired theme in the side windows is inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal from 1968.

The Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo weighs just 819 kg, 1 horsepower for every kilogram of weight. The fighter jet inspired monoposto styling clearly helps with this! Inside, a holographic display is on offer.