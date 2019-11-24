Novitec recently released a range of new parts designed specifically for the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Lamborghini’s range-topping Aventador model is already at the cutting edge of what’s possible with the Aventador chassis. Novitec’s engineers have added a little extra to send it into the future!

The package consists of carbon aerodynamics, hi-tech forged wheels with centre locking mechanisms, and a lightweight sports exhaust system. All key components of any Novitec package!

The new carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components include a new, larger front spoiler lip and flap setup mounted to the front bumper. The Novitec trunk lid also adds integrated air ducts and air outlets which are longer than the production versions.

Novitec Aventador SVJ Tuned 1 of 7

New rocker panels and air intakes at the side windows conclude the modifications at the side. At the rear, new carbon scoops swallow air into the engine compartment and ALA system. Rear flaps have been added below the rear wing.

The wheels have been supplied by American giant Vossen. The hi-tech forged wheels get a centre-lock. The NL4 design comes in 72 different colour options and fits Pirelli P-Zero Corsa rubber in sizes 255/30 ZR 20 and 355/25 ZR 21. Sports springs lower the ride height by a massive 35 millimetres.

Novitec’s exhaust system for the Aventador SVJ sheds 19 kilograms in weight. Inside, the cockpit can be redesigned with the finest leather, Alcantara and carbon in virtually any desired colour and upholstery design.