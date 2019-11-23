The Riyadh Car Show Auction took place yesterday. The hypercar rich sale featured plenty to get excited about with all manner of Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini and Pagani lots up for grabs.

Out of the 68 cars which crossed the auction block, only 18 found a new home. The 26% sale rate seems low, yet the auction managed to achieve $16.75 million in total sales, boosted by the sale of two lots in particular!

The biggest success of the night was the stunning Pagani Zonda Riviera. It hit a $5.5 million hammer price. The new owner gets a 760 Series Zonda built upon a Zonda F.

Pagani Zonda Riviera

The Riviera gets new carbon fibre body panels, a roof scoop, a carbon fibre rear wing, carbon-black wheels and carbon fibre front canards on the exterior. The interior is fitted with bespoke brilliant blue leather bucket seats with matching door panels, a flat-bottomed Alcantara-covered steering wheel and an interior design mix of navy blue aluminium, navy Alcantara, navy carbon fibre and dark blue leather. The engine is the AMG 7.3-litre M297 V12 which gets the 760 series power output of 760 hp.

The result is interesting as it is the first time a Zonda has hit a public auction since an early Zonda C12 sold for £320,500 in 2011. During the same year, a Zonda C12 S Roadster hit a final price of £425,600. Next weekend, another special edition Pagani Zonda Aether is on offer at RM Sotheby’s first Abu Dhabi auction. The Riviera has set a benchmark!

Supercar and Hypercars Auction

The Riyadh auction also saw the sale of several other modern hypercars. A Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 ANS, one of the first delivered, was the next bestseller, achieving $3.4 million. Silverstone Auctions also managed to sell the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition which went for $1.9 million, and the LaFerrari which went for $2.2 million.

There is a story to be written about what did not sell too. The list is long and includes cars such as the Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, Lamborghini Diablo VT, a McLaren P1 Carbon Edition, a Pagani Huayra Coupe, a Italdesign Zerouno, a McLaren Mercedes SLR 722S Roadster, a Mansory Linea Vincero Edition, a Ferrari 599 GTZ Zagato Nibbio Spyder, a Bugatti Veyron Nocturne, a Ferrari 288 GTO, a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman, a Bugatti Chiron Sport, a Lamborghini Reventon, a McLaren Senna and a Gumpert Apollo Sport.