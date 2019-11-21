Its been a while since Mercedes-Benz did something with the Mercedes-Maybach range. We have had the Mercedes-Maybach S 600 for some time now. It was joined by a limited edition Cabriolet quite sometime after, and a Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet. Today, a proper production SUV has arrived in the form of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 debuts this week in Guangzhou, China. As the name suggests, it sits on the basis of a GLS Class, with the top end touches of the Maybach name.

Design

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 uses the classic Mercedes-Benz star atop the bonnet. The Grille is replaced with a chrome Maybach-specific version which complements chrome air intake mesh and trim surrounds. The wheels are massive, multi-spoke 23-inch models.

The Maybach emblem is on display at the D-pillar. The rear gets plenty of chrome too, with Maybach-specific tailpipes. Truth be told, the look differs only slightly from that of the G Class. The look is enough to give it a high-class feel though. Plus it looks less ugly than the competition!

There are a few special touches too. The Airmatic suspension is programmed to drop the ride height of the SUV by 25mm when the door is opened. Running boards swing out from the underside to allow for easier access.

Power and Chassis

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 ditches the V12 powerplant. Sad times. In its place is the 4.0 litre V8, tuned to produce 558 hp and 730 Nm of torque. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with a 100 km/h sprint time of 4.9 seconds. The power is delivered through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

It is combined with the 48-volt system, Mercedes call EQ Boost. The 48-volt system also operates an E-Active Body Control system which uses an electronic sway bar setup to counteract dynamic forces. For example, in Curve mode, the body lens by as much as 3 degrees.

The suspension is Mercedes’ Airmatic system with something called Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+) as standard. This is connected to double wishbones at the front with a four-link setup at the rear.

The Airmatic system is designed to keep the body at a constant level using sensors and algorithms to smooth the bumps. Ground clearance is lowered by 15 mm at high speed to increase aerodynamic drag and increase stability.

Interior

The Maybach is every bit as customisable as you would expect. There is a wide variety of wood, leather and rim options. The driver sits 25 cm higher than in an S Class. The rear seats are 120 mm further back than in the standard GLS.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 also makes do with only two rows of seats. That second row is ultra-luxurious though, with a five-seat or four-seat option. With the front seat in chauffeur position, the rear passenger gets 1.34 m of legroom.

The GLS 600 uses the MBUX system with a Maybach-specific design. Even the climate system fans have been specially optimised on rubber bearings. Rear passengers get two 11.6 inch touchscreens.

Availability

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will be available during the second half of 2020. Cost is yet to be announced, although the GLS 600 should be on offer worldwide.

Competition

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan. That’s the competition.

Of course, the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus, the Aston Martin DBX – all could be competitors. Yet none are quite so focused on pure luxury as the GLS 600.

Gallery

