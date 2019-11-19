Aspark, a Japanese hypercar upstart, used the Dubai Motor Show last week to launch its almost production ready electric hypercar. The company has been developing the Aspark Owl for some time now. It first emerged in concept form at the Frankfurt Auto Show 2017. Since then, Aspark have been working to develop the technology that sits at its core.

Design

The Aspark Owl is typically hypercar in its proportions. Long, low and sleek is the formula. For the production version, the external mirrors have been added which incorporate cameras. The side glass shape has also been refined.

At the rear, the active rear wing deploys automatically at speeds of 150 km/h to increase high speed stability. It retracts once speed is reduced below 100 km/h. The doors are dramatic “falcon” style with the Owl left-hand-drive only.

The Owl sits on a one-piece carbon monocoque constructed from CFRP. It weighs just 120 kg thanks to honeycomb design. The bodywork is also CFRP and adds just 180 kg. It is strengthened by stainless steel frames under the roof. The battery pack is mounted centrally.

Power

The Aspark Owl aims to be the most powerful electric car. The system uses four electronic motors with a total system output of 2,012 hp. Torque is quoted at 2,000 Nm, making the Owl three times more powerful than a Formula E car.

The 64 kWh lithium ion battery can be charged in 80 minutes through a 44 kW system. Increases in charging capability are expected in 2020. Range is 450 km which seems respectable for a ballistic hypercar!

The chassis uses a hydraullic double wishbone system with automatic ride height adjustment between 80 and 160 mm. Braking is handled through 10 pistons at the front and 4 pistons at the rear. Both clamp on to ceramic discs.

The power allows from some pretty incredible statistics. 0 to 60 mph takes just 1.69 seconds, 300 km/h arrives in 10.6 seconds. Aspark reckon that the Owl should hit 400 km/h too. The Aspark Owl weighs just 1,900 kg which is commendable for a fully electric car.

Interior

Space appears to be the Aspark’s achilles heel. Aspark quote just 50 litres of luggage space which means customers will have to pack light. It does come equipped with all of the mod cons though.

Aspark offer a rear camera system, USB connections, an MMI system and four interior display screend. There is an ambient lighting system and switches have been fitted to the ceiling as a unique feature.

Availability

The Aspark Owl is now production ready. Aspark plan to deliver the first customer cars during the second quarter of 2020. The Owl will get a limited production run of 50 cars, each one different from the last.

Production will take place in Turin, Italy at the home of Manifattura Automobili Torino. Each example will cost 2.9 million Euros with a deposit of 50,000 Euros required to secure a place.

Competition

The competition is clear. In one corner you have the Pininfarina Battista, in the other, Lotus’ Evija. Both lay claim to almost 2,000 hp of all-electric power. Yet the market also includes competition from the NIO EP9 which has already proved itself on the Nurburgring, and the Rimac C Two.

Gallery

