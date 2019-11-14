We are close to the release of the new Aston Martin DBX, Aston Martin’s first SUV. In an unusual take on stagnant PR strategy, Aston Martin has released details of pricing for the SUV, alongside pictures of its interior. The DBX is set for an official unveil on 20 November 2019.

Aston Martin has revealed that the DBX will carry a price tag of £158,000 in the UK, €193,500 in Germany, JPY 22,995,000 in Japan and $189,900 in the USA. These recommended retail prices are presumed to include applicable taxes in those regions. This places it in a price bracket above the Bentley Bentayga and slightly below the Lamborghini Urus.

The DBX has been a long time in development due to Aston Martin’s insistence on creating a new chassis. This has afforded its designers maximum flexibility to create something entirely bespoke with unique Aston Martin design cues. The platform will underpin a number of other Aston Martin projects too.

Under the bonnet, Aston Martin fits the 4.0-litre Mercedes-AMG V8, currently powering the Aston Martin Vantage. It is expected to get 550 hp and will use a nine speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, purchased through Mercedes-AMG. Aston Martin is expected to expand the powertrain options into the future with the possibility of a hybrid version soon.

The interior is expected to be roomy and futuristic. It will use the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz infotainment, adapted to Aston Martin’s individual requirements.

The Aston Martin DBX is make or brake for the British firm. It recently revealed that weak sales of new Aston Martin Vantage have contributed to a third quarter £13 million loss. On top of this, it was also revealed that the company borrowed $150 million at hugely expensive interest rates of 12%, this pushed the British manufacturers borrowing up to £800 million.

Yet with the Aston Martin DBX almost across the line, things are starting to look up for Aston Martin.