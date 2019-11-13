It is the end of an era at Maserati. The final Maserati GranTurismo has left the factory floor. The GranTurismo Zéda is a one-off, built to celebrate the extraordinarily long production run that the GranTurismo has enjoyed.

The GranTurismo Zéda is set for a world tour, promoting its replacement, due for a 2021 reveal. It has been designed by Centro Stile Maserati. The distinctive elements include the paintwork which moves from a satin finish to a burnished “metallurgic” effect, back to front. The colour begins at the front with Maserati’s traditional blue, blending towards the back into a light silver colour.

Maserati GranTurismo Zéda 1 of 28

It’s difficult to believe that the GranTurismo has been around since 2007. It debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show 2007, a four-seat, two-door coupé, with Pininfarina design. It’s biggest draw was that 4.7 litre Ferrari V8 engine. It provides an epic soundtrack in every iteration.

The end of the GranTurismo’s production run also marks the beginning of renovations at Maserati’s Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena. The Italian company has announced that it will adapt the factory for a new generation electrification and autonomous driving.

The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio are set to be produced in Turin. As for the Modena factory, the press release confirms only that it will house a new “super sports model” slated for launch in 2020. Maserati’s press release promises a: “new era of electrification for the Maserati range of cars, constituting the first models to adopt 100% electric solutions in the history of the Brand.”