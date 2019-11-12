The SEMA 2019 show has just closed its curtains. For those that haven’t heard of SEMA before, think of it as the biggest trade show for aftermarket automotive tuning. It brings together some of the biggest names, project cars, and manufacturers under one roof.

This year’s event did not disappoint. Our galleries pick out some of the highlights.

The Toyota Supra was the most popular car beyond a shadow of a doubt. Toyota brought numerous variants to the show. The Toyota Supra Wasabi Concept sits 2 mm lower and features parts from Toyota’s accessory base. It stands out because of the bright green paintwork which mimics wasabi paste!

Other highlights from Toyota included 8 other Supra’s. The Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition pays homage to the fourth generation Supra which preceded the latest version. The Gazoo Racing Toyota Supra GT4 will see battle in GT4 categories worldwide. The Toyota Supra 3000GT Concept pays homage to the classic Japan-only 1994 TRD 3000GT Supra. The Toyota Supra Performance Line Concept shows a carbon fibre bodykit which is already available in Japan.

Hennessey Performance contributed with a 1,000 hp version of the Jeep Gladiator; the Hennessey Maximus. Ford had a high-performance version of the Ford Mustang on display, named the “Mustand Lithium”. Various version of the Mustang were on offer, including the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Ford Mustang Convertible and the California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT Fastback.

Elsewhere, Chevrolet introduced a retro pickup track inspired E-10 Concept. Nestled under a 1970’s pickup body, the US behemoth installed a 450 hp electric motor. Take a look at our gallery for a taste of what was on offer!