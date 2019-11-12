Tuning company, Streckenn, has revealed a new set of carbon fibre parts for the BMW 8 Series. Applied across a 50:50, satin:gloss black demonstrator model, the parts add a subtle, but sinister twist to the latest BMW. The 8 Series has never looked so good!

Steckenn’s take on the BMW 8 Series was revealed at the Automobilia Auto Salon in Connecticut, USA. The changes include a carbon fibre front lip spoiler. The high-quality carbon fibre part is easily installed as a bolt-on component to improve the looks of the 8 Series.

Sterckenn BMW 8 Series 1 of 10

The demonstrator model also gets a number of special touches. The most obvious is the wheels. On the right side, this 8 Series wears Vossen S21-01 21 inch monoblock wheels finished in gold. On the left, a set of ANRKY An38 21 inch wheels get a matte black finish with rose gold inners. Both sides make use of a custom airbag suspension setup that incorporates an Accuair Endo CVT air management system.

Sterckenn’s demonstrator is an M850i which means it has a 4.4 litre V8 producing 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It hits 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The looks are matched by the performance!

The 8 Series parts are available at Sterckenn’s dealership network worldwide, including in Europe, the US, Japan, Korea and Australia. As well as the 8 Series, Sterckenn also offers components for the M2, M3, M4, M5 and 5 Series models.