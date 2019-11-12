The Hotel Kesselspitze in Austrian ski resort Obertauern recently received their fifth star. Enough reason for us to stop by and check it out ahead of the upcoming ski season.

Obertauern is part of Salzburg state and lies on the top of the Tauernpass. With ski lifts and slopes running around the town on all sides it offers an incredible amount of ski-in, ski-out accommodations. Thanks to its high elevation it has gained a reputation as one of the resorts with the highest snow guarantee in Austria.

The hotel Kesselspitze is located right next to two chair lifts; the Achenrainbahn and the Schaidbergbahn. Both are part of the ‘Tauernrunde’ – a ski lap of the Tauern mountains which can be completed in clock- and counter-clockwise direction. The town with its popular apres-ski bars is a 10-15 minute walk or short ride away from the hotel.

Obertauern & The Beatles

In 1965 the Beatles came to Obertauern and produced part of their film ‘Help’ in the ski resort. During their stay they performed in a hotel in town, their only ever concert in Austria. Until today the visit of the Beatles inspires international visitors to come to Obertauern for ski- and apres-ski action.

Rooms & Suites

The Hotel Kesselspitze has 66 rooms and suites including 5 new rooms and one apartment in chic country style. Highlight is the 70m2 presidential suite with a private sauna and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Each room class features a distinct style but all share a high standard of finishing including flat screen TV, mini bar and modern bathrooms.

Restaurant & Bar

The hotel has one restaurant called Jagdstube serving a daily gourmet menu with extensive buffet of salads and starters. The food is excellent and included in most room rates. Across the lobby from the restaurant guests will find the Einhorn-Bar with a slightly chintzy but cozy lounge and bar area.

The Spa

The spa at Kesselspitze was renovated in 2016 and features everything from an indoor pool, outdoor whirlpool and aroma steam bath to several saunas and a sole rock cave. It is a nice place to relax after a long day on the slopes and watch the snow flakes as they swirl down outside.

Conclusion

The Hotel Kesselspitze is a very nice place to stay if you are looking for a ski-in, ski-out hotel in a resort with some of the best snow in Europe. Comfortable rooms paired with a quality spa offering and excellent food round up a very good offering.