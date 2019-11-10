The middle east has a reputation for some of the craziest rides. In the past we have seen all sorts of wraps, a batmobile replica and the world’s biggest SUV (based on a Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Dart and Oshkosh M1075 military truck). These insane creations have slowed in recent years though. It seems that China has stepped up!

A video recently made its way onto social media showing a group of Chinese friends having fun in the sand dunes. Their ‘toys’ include custom Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Phantom Drop-Head monster trucks!

The group also use a Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4 with a Rolls-Royce Ghost grille transplanted onto the front, and Rolls-Royce rims at all-four corners. One of the most insane creations is an SUV, not dissimilar to the Arab vehicle, which also features a Phantom grille, eight axles and a Jeep Wrangler body!

The video ends with a look around a military spec Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, fitted with a set of caterpillar tracks and advertised for sale at the price of 1.5 million yuan, 195,000 euros.


