Joining the refreshed Audi R8 range is the Audi R8 RWD. Both the Coupe and Spider were revealed this week with the same range of updates as the all-wheel-drive version. The 2020 Audi R8 RWD is available to order immediately, for an early 2020 delivery.

Design

Audi has updated the single-frame grille for the new R8, it is broader and flatter. Alongside the wider air intakes, it fills the front better than ever before. As with most of Audi’s range, the bonnet incorporates a new air vent reminiscent of the historic Audi Quattro rally cars.

The rear diffuser is mounted higher. It includes two oval tailpipes. The engine compartments also adds a choice of plastic or carbon fibre air filter cover.

The two sideblades are what sets the Audi R8 RWD apart from the rest of the model range. The RWD gets a glossy mythos black, top blade with the bottom blade finished in the vehicle colour. The front blade, the side sill inserts and the diffuser are painted in gloss black as standard with carbon fibre option. The exterior colour is new too, kemora gray.

Drivertrain

The Audi R8 RWD retains the 5.2 litre V10, this time producing 540 hp and 540 Nm of torque. The power is delivered to the rear wheels via a seven-speed S tronic gearbox and a mechanical locking differential.

The Coupe hits 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, with the Spyder taking 0.1 seconds longer. Top speed is 320 km/h for the Coupe and 318 km/h for the Spyder.

In sport mode, the Audi R8 RWD’s Electronic Stabilization Control system, suspension setup and control systems allow controlled drifting.

Availability

Otherwise, the Audi R8 RWD is broadly similar to the other quattro-powered Audi R8’s. It is built at the “Böllinger Höfe” production facility at Neckarsulm. In Germany, pricing will begin from EUR 144,000 for the Coupe and EUR 157,000 for the Spyder.

Competition

Competition at this price range is relatively limited. In Europe, you could get a McLaren 570S or Honda NSX for similar money. Both are mid-engined, the R8 gets a slightly larger V10 powerplant.

If you are looking elsewhere, your options are limited to front-wheel-drive competitors, unless you spend a bit more and move up to the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari F8 Tributo or the McLaren 720S.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R, Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911 Turbo S could all be considered the competition. Which one you choose will be down to personal preference.

Gallery

2020 Audi R8 RWD Spyder 1 of 13

2020 Audi R8 RWD Coupe 1 of 10