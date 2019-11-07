Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a closed state in the sense that it imposed severe restrictions on visitation for tourism purposes. These traditional rules were relaxed recently with the introduction of a travel visa system for foreign travellers and a general relaxation of strict Islamic traditions for foreign visitors.

As a result of looser restrictions, it has been possible for the Arab state to launch a number of events. One of the biggest is the Riyadh Car Show which celebrates its inaugural event later this month. The car show is set to bring together some of the flashiest supercars and HyperCard from around the world.

The event will also provide a platform for a jaw dropping auction. Auctioneers Silverstone Auctions, have announced a star-studded roster, combining offerings from many of the world’s biggest manufacturers. The lot list gives Pebble Beach auctions a run for their money.

Supercar and Hypercars Auction 1 of 15

Among the headline lots is a unique Pagani Zonda Riviera, which hits the auction blocks alongside two other Pagani Huayra models. There is one of 5 Italdesign Zeruno’s, a McLaren P1 Carbon Edition, a Mansory Bugatti Veyron, a Gemballa Mirage GT, a Bugatti Veyron Nocturne, a Bugatti Chiron Sport and a Gumpert Apollo S.

Of course, the above is just a cross section of the lots which caught our eye. There is plenty more on offer. Many of the cars appear to have been on offer with Saudi Arabian car dealers in the past. Silverstone Auctions’ event takes place on 22 November 2019, a week before RM Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi auction. That auction also features a one-off Zonda. It will be interesting to see the results!