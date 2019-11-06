Small, high-performance BMW’s have always sold well. The BMW M2 CS will be hoping to join the long list of coveted compact two-door coupes, BMW has gained a reputation for. The standard versions of the M2 have always received glowing reviews, we expect that the newly released BMW M2 CS will be no different!

Design

In terms of what BMW has added, the M2 CS gets a new front splitter, gurney spoiler lip for the boot lid and a redesigned rear diffuser. The parts increase downforce and improve cooling.

The bonnet gets a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic replacement with a central air vent for improved cooling. It also has the benefit of slashing the weight in half.

The M2 CS finally gets the BMW M trademark carbon fibre roof. The roof bows and insulation have been removed to save weight, which also reduces the centre of gravity.

To finish things off, the mirrors are new carbon-fibre units and the exhaust is redesigned, constructed from stainless steel. The Misano Blue metallic paint finish is unique to the CS.

Drivetrain

The M2 CS sticks with the 3.0-litre inline-six. Power is boosted to 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Those figures are a 40 hp boost over the M2 Competition.

The CS now sprints to 100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds and on to a 280 km/h top speed.

The power is routed through a choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed M double-clutch box. The former is standard, the latter an optional extra.

Suspension

As standard, the M2 CS uses Adaptive M suspension with three modes. Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes do exactly what you would expect. The electric power steering has been fine-tuned for the CS.

The standard braking system consists of a set of 400 mm diameter front brake discs, smaller 380 mm discs are fitted to the rear. The discs are stopped by six-piston callipers and four-piston callipers at the back. Options include M carbon-ceramic brakes, Active M differential and M dynamic mode.

The M2 CS carries over the carbon strut brace found in the M2 Competition.

At the tarmac, a new Y-spoke forged wheel is shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. The finish is gloss black as standard or matt gold as an option.

Interior

Inside, the M2 CS retains the four-seater setup. The upholstery is a blend of carbon fibre, merino leather and Alcantara. The door pulls and panel trim is carbon fibre, for maximum sporting looks. The components save as much as 50% weight over conventional parts.

The door jumps include a sill plate with M2 CS badging and a set of lightweight M Sport seats lifted from the M4 CS. An M Sport steering wheel is an option, covered in Alcantara.

Competition

In terms of competition, the M2 is difficult to match to a direct competitor. With its rear-wheel drive, small coupe setup, options are limited.

Those that look at the C 63 are more likely to consider the M4 as the natural competitor. Competitors on the other end of the scale might stretch to the Toyota Supra or the Apline A110. Neither have the same hardcore focus.

Cars like the Porsche Cayman GT4 might appeal if you are willing to sacrifice the rear seats for a similarly hardcore experience (with a heavier price tag). The Audi TT RS might also look attractive at this price point.

Availability

The BMW M2 CS will also form the basis for the BMW M Motorsport’s new amateur racing program for the 2020 season. The BMW M2 CS will be available at €95,000.

