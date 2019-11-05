A rare Jaguar C-X75, used in the James Bond film Spectre, has been announced to join RM Sotheby’s first Abu Dhabi auction. The auction is set to coincide with the finale of the Formula 1 2019 championship. A wealth of headline lots has already been announced with the Jaguar joining the best collector cars from the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani.

What makes this auction lot extremely rare is the fact that, although versions clearly made their way to the general public, the Jaguar C-X75 never officially made production. It was born from a concept car Jaguar released at the Paris Motor Show 2010, at a time when it was considering whether to offer a hypercar. The original concept centred around a four YASA electric motors recharged using two diesel-fed micro gas turbines instead of a conventional four-stroke engine. The idea would have been unique had Jaguar chosen to give production the red light. They didn’t and the project died a death until it caught the attention of Spectre’s production team.

Upon the production team’s request, Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations produced six Jaguar C-X75 mock ups for use within the film. These cars were built through Williams Advanced Engineering, Jaguar’s original collaborator on the C-X75 project. All six cars were used to film sequences of Spectre and to promote the film.

Jaguar C-X75 1 of 7

One of those cars will be offered for sale at the RM Sotheby’s soon. Chassis number 1 was the first of four versions built for stunt car purposes. This particular example was used for the car chase through the Italian capital, driven by one of the villains, Mr Hinx.

Rather than using Jaguar’s unconvential setup, the Spectre Jaguar C-X75’s use a more dependable V8 engine from the F-Type which was installed behind the drivers seat. A six speed Ricardo gearbox and rear-wheel drive setup allowed for extreme stunts. This sat on a tubular spaceframe made of extra-thick steel tubing with a World Rally Championship specification suspension system.

Interestingly, this particular example has spent a little over a year at UK supercar dealer Kaaiman’s. It was an attractive shade of blue during that time and it is not clear whether the car is being ‘flipped’ by a new owner. RM Sotheby’s explain that it was originally sold to a British collector in May 2016 and has been displayed twice at the Chateau Impney Hill Climb, once at the Shelsley Walsh hillclimb, and once each at the esteemed Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance and the 2019 Silverstone Classic.

It joins an auction that includes lots such as a rare Aston Martin One-77, a 2002 Ferrari F002 and an extremely rare Pagani Zonda Aether.