A Porsche-designed superyacht has hit the market. The 135-foot catamaran has been listed for sale with brokers Camper & Nicholsons. Named Royal Falcon One, it has taken a decade to complete. In recent years it was docked at the Kockums outfitting facility in Nynäshamn, Sweden.

Camper & Nicholsons have not revealed the asking price for this one-off design. Considering the amount of work that has gone into it, we expect that the price is pretty unique too!

It was built by Royal Falcon Fleet with the design work carried out by Porsche Design Studio and naval architects Incat Crowther. Work was finished in August this year which means that the current owner has had just 3 months of enjoyment.

Royal Falcon One has three guest cabins on the main deck, together with a master suite and “VIP suite” on the upper deck. In the twin hulls, there is enough space to accommodate a 10-person crew. The design incorporates whites, greys and blacks. The top sun deck featuring a Jacuzzi with cushioned sun pads.

At the business end of things, the Royal Falcon One is powered by twin 4,600 hp MTU 16V 4000 M93L diesel engines and twin Rolls-Royce KaMeWa waterjets. It has a top speed of 35 knots and a range of 2,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 30 knots.

Royal Falcon One For Sale 1 of 10