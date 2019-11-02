The Mercedes-Benz SL design model has been leaked. The clay mock-up appears in the latest Mercedes-Benz video, posted on Tuesday. The Mercedes-Benz SL is due a replacement, the current version has been in circulation since 2012, with a mild facelift in 2016. The replacement is expected next year.

The superstar Formula 1 driver took a visit to the Mercedes-Benz Design Headquarter in Sindelfingen, Germany. The video shows Lewis meeting various members of the design team. Later, he is seen taking a look at the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet and the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept.

Later, he is seen putting some finishing touches to a clay mock-up of what we understand is the basic design for the upcoming Mercedes-Benz SL. The model previews a more dramatic design for the two-seater convertible. In interviews earlier this year, Dieter Zetsche, confirmed that Mercedes-Benz were looking to take the SL in a new direction, “real wow car, a stunning car”.

The clay mule shows deep side cut-outs behind the front wheels and a design kink applied to the side window. The front shows hige aerodynamic openings either side with a central lower intake. The headlights have a narrow profile and appear moulded into the front facia.

When it debuts next year, expect it to have a familiar range of engines and models with AMG varients to follow. Rumours have suggested that it will use the AMG GT chassis, replacing the S Class Cabriolet which gets the axe at the end of the year.


GTSPIRIT NEWSLETTER

Sign up for the GTspirit Newsletter and receive exclusive news and information, invitations to special events and much more directly in your inbox. It is completely free and we will not share your details with any third parties.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *