The Mercedes-Benz SL design model has been leaked. The clay mock-up appears in the latest Mercedes-Benz video, posted on Tuesday. The Mercedes-Benz SL is due a replacement, the current version has been in circulation since 2012, with a mild facelift in 2016. The replacement is expected next year.

The superstar Formula 1 driver took a visit to the Mercedes-Benz Design Headquarter in Sindelfingen, Germany. The video shows Lewis meeting various members of the design team. Later, he is seen taking a look at the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet and the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept.

Later, he is seen putting some finishing touches to a clay mock-up of what we understand is the basic design for the upcoming Mercedes-Benz SL. The model previews a more dramatic design for the two-seater convertible. In interviews earlier this year, Dieter Zetsche, confirmed that Mercedes-Benz were looking to take the SL in a new direction, “real wow car, a stunning car”.

The clay mule shows deep side cut-outs behind the front wheels and a design kink applied to the side window. The front shows hige aerodynamic openings either side with a central lower intake. The headlights have a narrow profile and appear moulded into the front facia.

When it debuts next year, expect it to have a familiar range of engines and models with AMG varients to follow. Rumours have suggested that it will use the AMG GT chassis, replacing the S Class Cabriolet which gets the axe at the end of the year.