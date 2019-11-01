Looking for a diesel luxury crossover with enough power to take on the best petrol competitors? ABT has you covered with its latest release, based upon the Audi SQ8 TDI. Power and cosmetic tweaks are the order of the day with this series of upgrades!

We drove the Audi SQ8 TDI earlier this year. It gets a 4.0 litre V8 engine producing 435 hp and 900 Nm of torque, which plenty for most people. Not ABT’s customer base though! The German VAG specialists have delivered a new engine control unit which accounts for an additional 75 hp over the standard model. The SQ8 TDI now produces 510 hp and sheds 0.2 seconds off the sprint time to hit 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

ABT Audi SQ8 TDI 1 of 8

ABT also take care of a number of other elements. The suspension benefits from an ABT level control module which allows the SUV to sit up to 65 mm lower in varying stages. To get the driver amped, ABT has even named the most extreme setting ‘Coffee’ mode…

The body kit is always the most imposing feature of these builds. The SQ8 is no different. It uses front and rear skirt add ons together with a new rear spoiler and a set of quad tailpipes. To finish the look, a set of 22 or 23 inch rims are available.