Two new Ferrari Race models have been unveiled this weekend at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. The Ferrari Finali Mondiali took place at Mugello Circuit and drew a close to a busy racing calendar.

While the Formula 1 team were out in Mexico, the customer racing team were busy with the launch of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and the latest Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

To start with the Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO, it receives a new front-end design. The frontal section is smaller, the result of over 18,000 hours of calculations and CFD simulations, followed by wind tunnel testing. The front also receives a pair of flicks and turning vanes inside the splitter. The vents on top the wings are larger than the current model and the front section of the door is now more tapered. The rear wing also receives a redesign.

Ferrari have made wheelbase longer and reduced the weight to make better use of ballast for a lower centre of gravity. The engine remains the same, with the addition of a new engine management system. Inside, Ferrari offer a new seat, developed with Sabelt, which meets the new FIA safety regulations, but is also 2.4 kg lighter with new belts and a new buckle.

For the GT3, Ferrari will offer a 24H/Endurance package with basic equipment including a front bumper with additional headlights, quick-fill couplings for engine oil and coolant, carbon-fibre clutch, brake callipers adopted from the GTE and steel wheel nuts. Optional features include sensors for the coolant level and refuelling completion with warning lights, and Le Mans-type, 4,500 lumen LED main headlights.

Moving on to the Challenge car, this also receives a new front end providing an increase of 30% in aerodynamic efficiency compared to the 488 Challenge. The profile of the radiator grille intakes have been lengthened and, at the centre of the bumper, a U-shaped intake feeds the front brakes.

Below the side mirrors sits a new small wing with endplate designed to divert air flow towards the intercooler. The rear bumper features an aerodynamic surface with two vents to extract the flows generated inside the wheelarches. Below the rear spoiler, a new air vent set in the engine air outlet grille increases downforce. There is also a new nolder on the rear wing that produces an increase in the coefficient of downforce.

For the first time, the aerodynamics of the Challenge model are adjustable at the front end as well as at the rear. The braking system incorporates a new front disc design and larger rear discs. A new set of New Pirelli tyres measuring 275/675-19 at the front and 315/705-19 at the rear, are the result of 7 month’s development.

Inside, Ferrari offer a new steering wheel. There is a new ABS management strategy incorporated into the manettino. The driver can select four different modes, two dry and two wet, which implement a strategy focused on performance or stability. The final modification is a new rear camera derived from the 488 GTE.

Both cars will be available for the 2020 season, either as a new build or to update existing chassis.