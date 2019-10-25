Jaguar has punced from the blocks, post-Ian Callum, with the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe. Jaguar’s contribution to the world of Gran Turismo Sport was unveiled during the Gran Turismo World Tour event in Tokyo today. The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé is the first vehicle penned through the leadership of Julian Thomson, Ian Callums replacement as design director.

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé is a futuristic EV car, with classic GT proportions. The design is entirely new. According to Jaguar, it takes influence from the C-type and D-type as well as Jaguar’s I-TYPE 4 Formula E and I-PACE eTROPHY racing cars.

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo 1 of 10

In actual fact, to us it looks more like the stillborn Jaguar C-X75. Of course, the proportions are completely different, however, the circular front opening and the rear window and lights look remarkably similar. The Gran Turismo Coupe has large openings behind the front wheels together with a roof scoop which we suspect is included more for the look than anything else.

Underneath, Jaguar propose that it utilises three powerful, compact motors – one driving both front wheels, the other two driving a rear wheel each. The systems should produce a combined 1,020 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque. 0-100 km/h should take less than two seconds and a maximum speed of more than 320 km/h would be possible.

Inside, the driver is enveloped with a cluster of futuristic displays and an on-board artificial intelligence system known as KITT-E. It car pumps the sound of a ‘603’ Long Nose D-type into the cocpic to generate a distinctive sound.

While in the physical realm, Jaguar’s Vision Gren Turismo Coupe will be placed firmly into the category ‘vapourware’, in the electornic realm, the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé could be yours from November, exclusively through the Gran Turismo Sport game.