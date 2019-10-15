Volkswagen is gearing up for the release of a new generation Golf. The Volkswagen Golf is one of the most important Volkswagen models, the German behemoth sells millions of the hatchback models each year. The eighth generation Golf is set to debut next week, before then, we have a teaser sketch.

The sketch reveals a few details about the design. As you would expect, it will be an evolution of the existing Golf. It looks sleeker and wider than before, with smaller headlights which give the effect of spanning the entire front fascia.

An interior photo shows a central display which blends into the instrument panel. Very few buttons are visible, in fact, we could only spot the electronic parking brake button, gone are the controls for the air conditioning.

Of course, these photos appear to be conceptual sketches. This could mean that the true Golf, when released, does not share the same characteristics, or that items are added.

When the new Volkswagen Golf debuts, it is expected to be made available in European markets first. US markets are unlikely to get quite the same range, however, the popular GTI and R models, which will inevitably follow, should be released stateside in due course.

Outgoing Model