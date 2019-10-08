Spring 2020 is now a date for the diary. Aston Martin has confirmed that the Vantage Roadster will make its debut then, almost 2 years since the coupe first entered production.

Aston Martin has been relatively slow with the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster. The photos, released yesterday, show the Vantage Roadster engineering prototype. It is by no means the finished article.

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Black

The photos were not accompanied by tangible details. We would assume that these are predictable though. The Coupe version uses an AMG-sourced 4.0 litre V8 with 510 hp. We assume that the roadster will share these underpinnings together with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

The photos do confirm that the Vantage will get a folding soft-top though. The addition of electric motors will add weight, the gaping hole will also require additional strengthening elsewhere in the structure. Expect the Roadster to arrive with a small performance deficit over its Coupe brother.

2020 is already looking to be a busy year for Aston Martin. The Vantage Roadster will be joined by Aston Martin’s SUV, the DBX. Production of the Aston Martin Valkyrie should begin too!

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Side


