Russian tuning company, TopCar, recently announced a refreshed kit for the latest long wheelbase Porsche Panamera Turbo. The aerodynamic kit is available to order now through TopCar’s dealership network.

The TopCar Porsche Panamera includes 20 components, available in either painted or naked carbon fibre. The package includes a new front bumper, with new air intake surrounds, air intake bars and a set of fenders.

TopCar Porsche Panamera Turbo 1 of 12

At the side, a new set of side skirts and door covers are included. Towards the rear, TopCar fit a new carbon fibre cover for the electronic spoiler, alongside a new rear bumper with four wheel vents and a redesigned rear diffuser.

The package is available in carbon fibre for 33,270 euros and 24,520 without. Installation is an additional 4,500 euros. TopCar also offer an electric rear door conversion which installs a button to open and close the rear door.