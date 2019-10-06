Instagram user varryx_ caught the jaw-dropping moment an out of control Porsche 911 GT2 RS ploughed into a Pagani Huayra BC at Monza today.

The crash appears to have happened at an event called the GT Cup 2019, organised by Top Gear’s Italian magazine. The accident appears to have taken place at Monza’s famous Prima Variante corner.

The footage is difficult to watch as the two high-value supercars collide. The force of the collision forces the Huayra BC’s door open as it careers across the grass.

On the lead-up to the accident, it is clear that the Huayra is travelling slowly, trying to avoid faster traffic. It lets what looks like a Mercedes-AMG GT R through before making a move back towards the racing line for the corner.

It is clear that the Porsche 911 GT2 RS carries too much speed, locking up moments before it hits the Huayra’s right-side door. Following the impact, it is clear that the GT2 RS front-left suspension has collapsed.

Other photos shared at the event suggest that the Huayra BC is the factory test car. With any luck, it will be repaired quickly!