Aston Martin’s latest collaboration with Italian design house, Zagato, has been revealed. The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato is also the most expensive to date. Customers will have to stump up $7.4 million to own one! Of course, the DBS GT Zagato isn’t an ordinary supercar purchase.

The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato has been promised for some time. It is only available to customers of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation; a two for one deal!

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato 1 of 11

It makes its debut at Audrain’s Newport Concours in the United States. The DBS GT Zagato is the final part of Aston Martin’s DBZ Centenary Collection, built to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Italian coachbuilder.

The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato gets a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 with 760 bhp. This means that the DBS GT Zagato gets 35 hp more than the standard Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. Performance figures have not been disclosed. Zagato models tend to be less about engineering and all about the design.

It uses the special Zagato colour, Supernova Red, with contrasting exposed carbon fibre accents and Satin Black and Gold 3D machined wheels. The design incorporates a gloss-finish carbon fibre roof and rear diffuser together with 18-carat gold wings badges front and rear, black anodised active front grille, gold anodised side strakes and centre-lock wheel nuts.

Inside, the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato gets Caithness Spicy Red leather, Zagato ‘Z’ seat quilting and satin-twill exposed carbon fibre. A big part of the DBS GT Zagato is its configurable carbon and metal 3D-printed interior finishes. Elements of the interior design will be fully custom using 3D printed Carbon, Aluminium, or Gold PVD (physical vapour deposition).

‘Q by Aston Martin’ will take care of the customisation. No two cars will be the same. Just 19 will be produced.