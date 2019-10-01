Over the weekend, Bonhams auctioned off a series of lots previously belonging to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea’s four-decade president, Teodoro Obiang. The no-reserves auction had generated a huge amount of interest due in part to the story behind the seized supercars.

Among the star lots was an Aston Martin One 77 and a Koenigsegg One:11. The headline lot arrived in the form of a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster.

Many of the cars were rarely seen at auction and certainly not without a reserve. The Bonmont auction was therefore seen as an opportunity to get a true valuation on some of these machines. Suffice to say, it didn’t disappoint.

The Veneno Roadster established a new marque record when it hammered for a scarcely believable CHF 8,280,000. The bid made it the most expensive Lamborghini ever, eclipsing the value of even the Lamborghini Miura SV. One of just 9, this particular Veneno featured an off white exterior and beige interior. Having covered just 325 kilometres, the Veneno Roadster cost just €3,300,000 direct from Lamborghini.

Among the other auction successes was a Koenigsegg One:11 which achieved CHF 4,600,000, another marque record. The Aston Martin One 77 hit CHF 1,552,500 and a Lamborghini Reventon Roadster hit CHF 1,955,000. See below for our top list!

1. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: $8.35 Million⁣⁣



2. Koenigsegg One:1: $4.6 Million



3. Ferrari Enzo: $3.1 Million ⁣⁣



4. Ferrari LaFerrari: $2.2 Million ⁣⁣



5. Lamborghini Reventon Roadster: $1.97 Million ⁣⁣



6. Porsche 918 Spyder: $1.56 Million ⁣⁣



7. Bugatti Veyron: $1.32 Million ⁣⁣



8. McLaren P1: $1.27 million⁣⁣



9. Ferrari F12tdf: $870,000⁣⁣

