Not content with waiting for a performance version of the Audi A1, Abt recently announced a one-of-one tuning package. The Abt A1 “1of1” was built for Daniel Abt, Abt racing driver and the son of owner and principal of the Abt Sportsline team, Hans-Jürgen Abt. The ultimate pocket rocket features a unique set of updates.

The Abt A1 is fitted with a bespoke Abt bodykit. The design is clearly inspired by DTM with new front fascia, incorporating a deep front splitter and a new set of air intake surrounds and multiple canard-style air channels. The fenders receive a bolt over look, widening the bodywork significantly. There is a new bonnet, side skirt and mirror coverings. At the back, Abt have fitted a massive rear spoiler alongside a new rear diffuser.

The package is finished with a new set of wheels. The 19-inch ABT ER-F forged wheels are finished in black and recieve a set of internally mounted golden aero-rings, evocative of Abt’s Formula E car.

Based upon the 40 TFSI model, ABT has breathed new life into the 2.0 litre TFSI engine. How have they managed to generate 400 hp? The explanation is complicated, because Abt have infact switched the engine from a standard 2.0 litre TFSI to an unspecified 2.0 litre TFSI, likely with racing parts.

Still, should you wish to have your own version, Abt will hapily forego the engine transplant and fit a set of modest performance enhancements, with a new stainless steel exhaust system and 114 mm tailpipes, booting power to 240 hp.

The “1of1” is complete with a set of H & R suspension sprints, rear seat roll bar and a complete Alcantara interior upgrade. Last but not least, Abt are proud of the Erik Aleksanjan, geometric pattern designed which they have termed the “polygon split design”. The design was penned by the same man who styled Jon Olsson’s Audi RS6 Avant!