SEMA 2019 is just around the corner. It is the biggest annual tuning event. It takes place in Las Vegas every year, showcasing some a wide range of tasteful, and tasteless, aftermarket modifications.

As far as the performance market goes, one of the biggest international names, Liberty Walk, has announced that it will show a widebody Lamborghini Huracan.

Liberty Walk already produces one of the most popular Lamborghini Huracan body kits. This latest version builds on what is already available and adds parts inspired by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ!

It’s clear that the Liberty Walk program isn’t for those that want the ability to easily reverse the modifications. Extensive modifications have been made, adding width, a massive rear wing and a carbon fibre front hood.

The wheel arches include a front-wheel arch vent and fender gills a new side skirt leads to large air intakes which feed the rear-mounted engine. At the front, a new bumper includes a redesigned front splitter. It blends into the new front hood.

The rear gets a new engine cover which supports the rear spoiler. The massive carbon fibre unit imitates the SVJ with the centreboard. The rear bumper is entirely new with a large rear diffuser and aerodynamic rear wheel outlets.

The ride height has been slammed to the ground for maximum effect, suffice to say you would not get far on most modern roads!